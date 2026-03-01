Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 992.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4,333.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 417.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total transaction of $1,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 461,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,927,668.59. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $8,316,844.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,376.72. This trade represents a 61.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

SNOW opened at $168.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.14. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.Snowflake’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.58.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

