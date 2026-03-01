Beatriz Perez Sells 21,326 Shares of CocaCola (NYSE:KO) Stock

CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) EVP Beatriz Perez sold 21,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $1,722,074.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 173,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,028,536. This trade represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $81.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $350.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day moving average is $70.82.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 27.34%.CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.240 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from CocaCola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Positive Sentiment: Unusual call buying — Investors purchased ~61,806 call options on KO Friday (about 17% above a typical day), signaling short‑term bullish positioning that can amplify upside into upcoming catalysts.

Positive press on KO as a long‑running dividend name — Inclusion in lists of century‑plus dividend payers/reliable blue‑chips supports buy‑and‑hold interest but is a slow, steady demand factor. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — Several executives disclosed recent share sales (CFO John Murphy sold ~99,437 shares; EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 20,000; EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold multiple blocks). Large insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even when company fundamentals remain intact. SEC filings: CFO Form 4 EVP Monica Form 4 EVP Beatriz Form 4

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 438.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

