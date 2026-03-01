Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC Trims Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 25,330 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.8% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,843 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 141.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.7% during the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 9,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $429,905.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 44,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,739.60. The trade was a 17.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 145,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,196,873.09. This trade represents a 57.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. William Blair raised Verizon Communications to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $50.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 12.43%.Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.15%.

Verizon Communications News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company’s consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.