Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,460 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sagace Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $481,851.40. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,409.72. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $152.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $156.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $635.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 61.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital set a $123.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.59.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

