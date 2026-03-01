Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 3,979 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,979 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $358.38.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $412.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $464.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

