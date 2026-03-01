JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $245.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

Snowflake stock opened at $168.42 on Thursday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a PE ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.78.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 461,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,927,668.59. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total value of $17,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,703.39. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

