JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $245.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $268.00 to $245.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $237.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 461,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,927,668.59. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total value of $17,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,703.39. This trade represents a 66.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Stories Impacting Snowflake
Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and healthy demand: Snowflake reported ~30% y/y revenue growth and an EPS beat, with improving cash flow and strong customer metrics that underpin medium‑term revenue momentum. Snowflake Stock Surges After Q4 Revenue Jumps 30%, EPS Tops Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: AI positioning and market opportunity: Management highlighted agentic AI capabilities, partnerships (OpenAI/Anthropic integrations) and accelerating enterprise AI adoption — including faster growth in India — supporting a durable addressable market for Snowflake’s data cloud. Snowflake sees high levels of AI adoption among India Inc; country growth faster than global
- Positive Sentiment: Market technical/bull case: Some analysts and MarketBeat argue the sell‑off is overdone, institutions have been accumulating, and Snowflake’s cross‑cloud data position makes it central to AI workflows — a potential catalyst for a recovery. Is Snowflake’s Stock Meltdown Over? Signs Point to a Bottom
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst repositioning: Many firms kept Buy/Overweight ratings but trimmed price targets after the quarter (UBS, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Canaccord, etc.), leaving a mix of upside potential and reduced near‑term analyst support. These Analysts Slash Their Forecasts On Snowflake After Q4 Results
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed outlook disappointed some investors: Management’s FY27 product revenue guide (~27%) was viewed as conservative relative to some buyside expectations, contributing to a share pullback despite the beat. Snowflake’s stock dips as the software company gives a mixed outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Rising legal risk: Multiple law firms and class‑action notices were filed or publicized this week, creating legal overhang and increasing near‑term uncertainty for shareholders. Deadlines for lead‑plaintiff filings are being emphasized. Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges Snowflake Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability concerns persist: Commentary (e.g., Motley Fool) notes that while growth is strong, durable GAAP profitability remains elusive — a point that keeps some investors sidelined despite the AI narrative. Why I’m Still Not Buying Snowflake Stock
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.
Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.
