Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lamb Weston (LW)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW):

  • 4/8/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/8/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/5/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 4/5/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/5/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/11/2024 – Lamb Weston is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.