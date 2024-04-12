Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lamb Weston (LW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lamb Weston (NYSE: LW):

4/8/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $138.00 to $113.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Lamb Weston had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2024 – Lamb Weston is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

LW stock opened at $81.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day moving average is $99.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lamb Weston

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

