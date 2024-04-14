AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AECOM were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in AECOM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in AECOM by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AECOM by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Price Performance

ACM stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 208.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28. AECOM has a 12-month low of $74.40 and a 12-month high of $98.72.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial began coverage on AECOM in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

