Raymond James & Associates Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPEM. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $53.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $311.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $54.98.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

