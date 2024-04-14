Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,248 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth about $109,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MNA opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.37 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.13. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $32.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.37.

About IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

