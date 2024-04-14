Raymond James & Associates Purchases 125,976 Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,976 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 729.9% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 39,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 259.4% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 62,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 45,013 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

