3,839 Shares in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Bought by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,430,462.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,585,125.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $70.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $85.39.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

