6,188 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3,188.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,707 shares of company stock valued at $29,533,927 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.