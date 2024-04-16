6,188 Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Purchased by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 3,188.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Roblox from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.
Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox
In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 100,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $3,831,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,251.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,707 shares of company stock valued at $29,533,927 in the last three months. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Roblox Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of Roblox stock opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $38.74.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 770.71% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
