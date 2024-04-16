Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 89,106 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,106 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.09% of United Airlines worth $12,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 707.8% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 101.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.