Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 175,595 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 175,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,181,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 25,057,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039,924 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,569,000 after buying an additional 5,650,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 369.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,621,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,885,000 after buying an additional 4,423,626 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,554,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,746,000 after buying an additional 4,429,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,225,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,952,000 after buying an additional 138,691 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

