Cerity Partners LLC Buys 43,249 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 659.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Generac worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Generac alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $634,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of Generac stock opened at $128.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average is $115.29. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.