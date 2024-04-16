Cerity Partners LLC Buys 9,578 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Addus HomeCare worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Barclays began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

