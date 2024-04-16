Financial & Tax Architects LLC Sells 371 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,994 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $720.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $926.30.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $860.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.25 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $834.27 and a 200-day moving average of $613.81.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.