Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 419 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $105.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average of $105.78. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.