Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,639,000. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,773 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total value of $120,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $860.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $834.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.81. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $262.25 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $795.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $926.30.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

