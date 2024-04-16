Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357,303 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 611,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,412,000 after purchasing an additional 114,465 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,172,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,769,000 after acquiring an additional 82,210 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 111.8% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 789,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after acquiring an additional 416,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 675,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,711,000 after acquiring an additional 285,711 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.2461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.