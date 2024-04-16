Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $187.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.33 and a twelve month high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

