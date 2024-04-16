Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JEPI. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $55.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

