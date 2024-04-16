Sapient Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 246.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 901,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,865,000 after buying an additional 641,288 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 13,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 41,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $195.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

