Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $732,000 Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

NASDAQ ASND opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $161.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average is $123.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.49. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 180.61% and a negative return on equity of 16,574.15%. The firm had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.02 million. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASND has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASND

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.