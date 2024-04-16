Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $732,000 Investment in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance
NASDAQ ASND opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $161.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average is $123.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASND has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $196.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.25.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
