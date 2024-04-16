Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in APi Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in APi Group by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on APG shares. Barclays raised their price target on APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut shares of APi Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

APi Group Stock Performance

NYSE APG opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 2.21%. APi Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $4,797,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,455,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,378,674.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 5,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $199,496.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

