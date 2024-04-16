Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 792,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ventas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

