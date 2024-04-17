2,638 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Etsy by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,490,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Etsy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 63,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $4,570,907.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,968 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,827 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $104.93. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.39.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 70.75% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $842.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Etsy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Etsy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Etsy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Etsy

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.