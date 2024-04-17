Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,001 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Chimera Investment worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 57.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

NYSE CIM opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $6.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $956.99 million, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Chimera Investment Announces Dividend

About Chimera Investment

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.30%.

(Free Report)

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.