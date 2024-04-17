Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $3.72 Million Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 10,063.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,630,000 after acquiring an additional 234,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,408,582,000 after acquiring an additional 104,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETR opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.96. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,226,685. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.78.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

