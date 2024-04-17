NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BUD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.41 and its 200 day moving average is $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $66.56.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.