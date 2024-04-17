NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases 430 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,688,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after buying an additional 3,794,837 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,437,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $104,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.79 and a 52-week high of $103.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.51. The company has a market capitalization of $85.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.