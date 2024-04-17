Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Up to $13.58

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $14.25. Triumph Group shares last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 19,877 shares.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $104,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,081.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. UBS Group AG grew its position in Triumph Group by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,980.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.