NewEdge Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $686,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

IWN stock opened at $147.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.87. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

