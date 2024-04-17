Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $117.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $68.40 and a 52-week high of $125.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.46.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.82.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

