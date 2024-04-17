Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APTV opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day moving average is $82.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

