Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 145.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,613,000 after acquiring an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $237,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Charles Fisher sold 11,441 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $178,708.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,493.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $334.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.42 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -4.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

