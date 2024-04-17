The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $440.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.93.

NYSE GS opened at $396.51 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $419.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $395.32 and a 200-day moving average of $365.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,950,851 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

