Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total value of $1,527,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,989,339.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $1,527,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 366,572 shares in the company, valued at $39,989,339.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $107.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.15. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on APO. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

