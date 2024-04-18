Cerity Partners LLC Takes $3.83 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

Get AerCap alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 105.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after buying an additional 140,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AerCap by 589.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,377 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $745,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $83.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $53.42 and a fifty-two week high of $88.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AerCap

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.