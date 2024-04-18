Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,005 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $526,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU opened at $89.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.04. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.38. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $53.67 and a 12-month high of $95.56.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.01 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.48%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

