NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.
Shares of NTG opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $39.31.
Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.
