NewEdge Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QYLD. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,273,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,617,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 8,903.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,223,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,276 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,686,000 after purchasing an additional 766,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,351,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after purchasing an additional 721,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.55. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

