NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 9,688 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,688 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 52.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 62,330 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS opened at $40.34 on Thursday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.52.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.