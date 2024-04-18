NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 695 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 718.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 415.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $108,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXO opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.