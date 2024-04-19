Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $63.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.86. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,000 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $3,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,482,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

