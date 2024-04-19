American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Up to $13.03

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.03, but opened at $13.45. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 6,461,979 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 1.56%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter worth $59,411,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 28.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,119,358 shares of the airline’s stock worth $155,249,000 after buying an additional 2,672,793 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $44,800,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $28,867,000. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

