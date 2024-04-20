Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,822,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,954,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 57.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,515 shares during the period.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BATS ITM opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.41 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
