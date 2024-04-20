Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Terex worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Terex by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 176,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $294,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Terex by 5,549.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 128,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Terex by 49.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the third quarter valued at $302,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TEX. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.08.

TEX stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. Terex Co. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.03.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,281,559.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,574. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

