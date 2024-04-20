SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 2,135 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $354,000. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 192,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period.

BATS USMV opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

